'She has a successful career': Artist defends 'empowered' client's huge face tattoo

A top New York tattoo artist has defended his “successful” and “empowered” female client's decision to have him ink a sci-fi masterpiece on her face.

'No misguided fool': Tattoo artist defends woman's half-face masterpiece

Paul Booth from Last Rites Tattoo Theatre in New York City posted a series of images of his client Kris’s half-face tattoo, based on a poster for the 1997 science fiction thriller Event Horizon poster.

This comes after now-infamous New Zealand teen Mark Cropp revealed he regretted having the word Devast8 tattooed across his face because it prevented him from getting a job.

However, unlike Mr Cropp, Mr Booth said his subject was unlikely to change her mind.

“... Yes she has a successful career and yes she knew exactly what she was getting into... and yes, I got to know her from our previous sessions before I even went near her face,” he wrote on Instagram.

Potential customers would need stable careers to hire Mr Booth, with reports indicating his hourly rate begins at around US$300.

A favourite among heavy metal fans, luminaries of the genre including members of Pantera, Sepultura, Slayer and Slipknot all sport his work.

“You are looking at an empowered woman who did it in her own unique way... she is not a misguided fool. I'm honored to have played a role in that. Cheers Kris! Go knock em dead,” Paul continued.

He did not reveal Kris’ full identity or what she did for a living but that didn't stop several commenters exchanging their views on her face tattoo.

While some lauded the decision, others feared it would prove a life-changing mistake.

Young dad Mark Cropp's facial tattoo saga grabbed headlines around the world in recent months as he battled with the artwork’s effect on his employment prospects.

However, after being offered free tattoo removal, and then finding employment, Cropp eventually opted to dispense with procedures to return his face to its factory settings.