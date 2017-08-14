News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

'Angel' pharmacy worker rescues customer from bathroom rape attempt

Yahoo7 News /

A worker at a US pharmacy has been labelled “an angel” after coming to the rescue of a woman in an alleged rape attempt at his store.

Barack's Colony Capital investing in Weinstein company
3:26

Barack's Colony Capital investing in Weinstein company
For the First Time in 100 Years, Takahē Released Back Into Wild at Kahurangi
0:41

For the First Time in 100 Years, Takahē Released Back Into Wild at Kahurangi
Firefighters Battle Blaze at Bellevue Mosque Previously Targeted by Arson
0:30

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Bellevue Mosque Previously Targeted by Arson
Snow Blankets New York's Central Park as Fourth Nor'easter Hits East Coast
3:28

Snow Blankets New York's Central Park as Fourth Nor'easter Hits East Coast
Police Bodycam Shows Officers Saving Choking Infant
1:25

Hero police officer's save choking infant
Trump, deemed not 'above the law,' must face defamation lawsuit
1:51

Trump, deemed not 'above the law,' must face defamation lawsuit
Former Cambridge Analytica Executive Speaks About How Data Drove Candidate Trump's Travel Schedule
3:40

Former Cambridge Analytica Executive Speaks About How Data Drove Candidate Trump's Travel Schedule
Cape May-Lewes Ferry Buffeted by Strong Nor'easter Wind
0:37

Cape May-Lewes Ferry Buffeted by Strong Nor'easter Wind
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:27

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
0302_1600_nat_queen
1:15

NZ teen tried to assassinate the Queen in 1981: intelligence agency
 

Victor Augustus, 28, has been arrested after allegedly trying to sexually assault a 50-year-old woman in a Walgreens bathroom in the Bronx.

He allegedly followed the woman to the bathroom and shoved her back inside when she attempted to leave.
-White House in damage control over Trump's failure to condemn white supremacists
-Tributes flow for victim of white nationalist car attack in US

He then allegedly tried to smother her screams and remove her pants, however, he failed to stifle her cries for help.

The worker then rushed in and pulled him away from the victim, but could not stop him escaping the store.

Walgreens would not allow an interview with its heroic staffer, but other shoppers at the store told CBS New York they considered the man a "hero indeed" and “an angel” for rushing to the woman’s aid.

Police believe the man in the CCTV footage is Victor Augustus, 28. Photo: Google. Inset: NYPD

Police arrested Augustus after releasing CCTV from the store and describing the alleged attacker as having a “foul odour”.

Special Victims Unit officers charged Augustus with attempted rape among other crimes.

Back To Top