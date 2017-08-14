'Angel' pharmacy worker rescues customer from bathroom rape attempt

A worker at a US pharmacy has been labelled “an angel” after coming to the rescue of a woman in an alleged rape attempt at his store.

Victor Augustus, 28, has been arrested after allegedly trying to sexually assault a 50-year-old woman in a Walgreens bathroom in the Bronx.

He allegedly followed the woman to the bathroom and shoved her back inside when she attempted to leave.

He then allegedly tried to smother her screams and remove her pants, however, he failed to stifle her cries for help.

The worker then rushed in and pulled him away from the victim, but could not stop him escaping the store.

Walgreens would not allow an interview with its heroic staffer, but other shoppers at the store told CBS New York they considered the man a "hero indeed" and “an angel” for rushing to the woman’s aid.

Police arrested Augustus after releasing CCTV from the store and describing the alleged attacker as having a “foul odour”.

Special Victims Unit officers charged Augustus with attempted rape among other crimes.