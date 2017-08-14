Gamer tracks down kidnapped girl by ordering abductor a pizza

An Englishman has been hailed a hero after he managed to crack a US police case when he located a missing four-year-old-girl from his bedroom over 8000km away.

How gamer tracked down kidnapped girl on Facebook by ordering her abductor a pizza - even though he was 8000 km away

Harry Brown, 21, who resides in London, England, found Yvette Henley in a motel in Arizona by talking her estranged father into letting him order a pizza to his room online.

The panic set in when the girl's grandparents were granted guardianship of her but the girl and her father were nowhere to be seen, The Mirror reports.

Yvette was staying with her father Virgil Henley, 28 and was suffering "emotional damage" when the court custody hearing finished up.

Police launched an investigation to find the pair but after three weeks she was still no where to be seen.

Yvette's grandparents made contact with Mr Brown when reaching out to all Facebook friends of Mr Henley, offering a US$2000 reward. Mr Brown, a keen gamer, had connected with Mr Henley after meeting online a few years earlier.

After Brown agreed to strike up a conversation with Yvette's father once again, he managed to get enough information from him to find out he was in Arizona with Yvette and his girlfriend.

He managed to gain the trio's exact location by offering to order a pizza to his room at a motel they were currently staying at.

Instead of him opening the door to a pizza delivery man, police were there.

Yvette's father is now in custody.

“I spend my life on the internet but little did I know that talking to random people would lead to me finding this little girl," Brown said.

“She is loving where she is now. I cried so much when I saw the photos of her with her grandparents."