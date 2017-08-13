A wealthy banker accused of shoving a woman in front of a bus while jogging in the UK has reportedly hired bodyguards after receiving death threats.

Wrongly accused 'Putney Pusher' hires bodyguards

Despite being released by Scotland Yard with no further questioning, Eric Bellquist has been forced to call on professional protection after being threatened on social media, according to Mail Online.

On Saturday night, the American was kept under the watch of Special Forces veterans.

Mr Bellquist, a partner at Mayfair-based private equity firm Hutton Collins, was accused of pushing a 33-year-old woman into a busy road as he ran across West London’s Putney Bridge, with the incident captured on CCTV.

The driver of an oncoming double-decker bus was able to swerve in time, to avoid running over the woman who was knocked to the road by a man dubbed the 'Putney Pusher' on May 5.

Passengers hopped off the bus to give the woman assistance after she was put in “extreme danger,” police told The Sun.

“It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle,” Scotland Yard investigating officer Sergeant Mat Knowles said.

“A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following police inquiries at an address in the Chelsea area on the morning of Thursday, August 10,” police earlier confirmed.

Mr Bellquist's attorney on Friday denied the allegations, issuing a statement claiming his client was out of the country at the time of the horror incident.

"Our client has been wrongly implicated in this matter; he categorically denies being the individual concerned and has irrefutable proof that he was in the United States at the time of the incident,” the statement read.

"Consequently we expect a swift resolution to this wholly untrue allegation.”

The investigations continue.