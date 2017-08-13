Mega Millions $393 million winning ticket sold in Illinois

By Jenna Zucker

(Reuters) - The sole jackpot winner in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing bought the lucky ticket worth as much as $393 million at a barbecue restaurant in suburban Chicago, the multistate lottery operator said on its website.

This is the largest Mega Millions jackpot in almost a year and is the fifth-largest prize in the game's 15-year history, according to the website, which did not identify the winner.

In an unusual coincidence, the jackpots in the two biggest U.S. lotteries - Mega Millions and Powerball - had topped $300 million at the same time. With the current Powerball jackpot at $356 million, attention now turns to that lottery's next drawing on Saturday evening.

The winning numbers on Friday's jackpot ticket, sold at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights, Illinois, were 23, 33, 53, 56 and 58 and the Mega Ball was 6.

The jackpot is only the fourth to be won this year, with the grand price climbing steadily since David Trapp won $61 million in California on April 28.

The two other Mega Millions jackpots won this year were awarded to a California man, who won $191 million, and Texan Eliberto Cantu in Arkansas with $177 million.

The Mega Millions lottery is offered in 44 states.

The jackpot will reset to $15 million for the next draw on Aug. 15.

(Reporting by Jenna Zucker; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)