News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

Trump, Macron agree to work together on North Korea: White House

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone on Saturday and agreed to work together on a crisis on the Korean Peninsula, the White House said in a statement.

"They discussed the need to confront the increasingly dangerous situation associated with North Korea's destabilizing and escalatory behavior," the White House said in a statement.
In recent days, Trump and the North Korean regime have engaged in heated rhetoric about the Asian nation's nuclear weapons program.

(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Back To Top