Kenya police fire teargas to contain political protests

Reuters
Reuters /

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan police fired tear gas on Friday to contain political protests in the western city of Kisumu city, an opposition stronghold, and Mathare, a Nairobi slum, Reuters witnesses said.

The protests broke out minutes after the election commission said President Uhuru Kenyatta had won a second five-year term in this week's polls despite fierce objections from opposition leader Raila Odinga about the fairness of the vote.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick in Kisumu and Humphrey Malalo in Nairobi; Editing by Katharine Houreld)

