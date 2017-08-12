Kenya police fire teargas to contain political protests

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan police fired tear gas on Friday to contain political protests in the western city of Kisumu city, an opposition stronghold, and Mathare, a Nairobi slum, Reuters witnesses said.

The protests broke out minutes after the election commission said President Uhuru Kenyatta had won a second five-year term in this week's polls despite fierce objections from opposition leader Raila Odinga about the fairness of the vote.



