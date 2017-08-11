News

Central Philippines hit with magnitude 6.2 earthquake

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

A deep 6.2 magnitude earthquake has stuck off the central Philippine island of Luzon and shaken buildings in the capital Manila.

The US Geological Survey reports the quake hit at a depth of 162.2 kilometres on Luzon, the Philippines largest and most populated island.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries in the earthquake, with the epicentre recorded about 47km northwest of Luzon, Reuters reports.

The quake struck off the northwest coast of Luzon. Source: USGS

The quake was lightly felt in the capital Manila, where some buildings were rattled.

The Philippines is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent earthquakes.

There are no immediate reports of death of serious injury. Source: USGS

