A deep 6.2 magnitude earthquake has stuck off the central Philippine island of Luzon and shaken buildings in the capital Manila.

Central Philippines hit with magnitude 6.2 earthquake

The US Geological Survey reports the quake hit at a depth of 162.2 kilometres on Luzon, the Philippines largest and most populated island.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries in the earthquake, with the epicentre recorded about 47km northwest of Luzon, Reuters reports.

The quake was lightly felt in the capital Manila, where some buildings were rattled.

The Philippines is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent earthquakes.