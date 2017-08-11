Woman shocked after boss accidentally sends her sexist reply-all email

A furious former Hollywood talent agency worker has revealed a brutally explicit email chain her boss accidentally looped her into when she asked for a day off.

Rosette Laursen, from Los Angeles, said she had wanted to take a day to participate in an International Women’s Day event.

In response, her boss inadvertently told her she “should have her vagina sewn shut”.

“Are you f**ing kidding me. At the end of pilot season. Someone should see (sic) her vagina shut. I’m never hiring a girl ever again,” her boss wrote.

The woman's boss, who she named "Jorkle" to hide his identity, did not confine his outburst to a single message though.

“No bonus for anyone that strikes or leaves early in pilot season. No one is striking in show business we are all against Trump. And women are considered diverse and being shoved in as writer and directors. Zach who is a Jewish male is being pushed out.

“Uppity Selfish C***. Heather went to work. I’m sure anyone at a casting office or agency would be fired.”

It then dawned on Jorkle that there had been more witnesses to the exchange than the male colleagues he thought he was speaking with.

“I apologize for venting like a masagonistic (sic) fa***t. I was letting off steam I didn’t mean to hit reply all. I’m an a**hole. If you come back we can play Nazi death camp. You can beat me and put me in the oven. Or feed me cabbage and lock me in the shower. I am truly sorry.”

Unsurprisingly, Ms Laursen was unimpressed by the apology.

“Good qualities aside, a majority of the time [Jorkle] was screaming terrific things like the N word at the top of his lungs while describing black clients who were frustrating him,” Rosette Laursen wrote on Facebook.

“He would call his employees 'f***ing retards,' and scream he is never friends with women. Then it would slowly dawn upon him that he maybe took things a little too far, and he would say, “I was just joking.”

“At first I was just going to be on my merry way and let it all go. Good riddance.

“It felt wrong to let another unknowing assistant wander into the position with the possibility that they will also be deemed an uppity selfish c*** who should have her vagina sewn shut. (An equally aggressive insult if the new assistant is a man.).

Along with the a long explanation of what Jorkle had said and why she had revealed it publically, Ms Laursen also revealed her boss had offered her a revealing lingerie set as an annual bonus.

Ms Laursen said she had been in contact with lawyers to address her ex-employer’s alleged behavior.