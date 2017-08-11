'PC gone mad': Army, air force, navy bans men in bid to boost women

The federal government is rejecting claims that the Australian Army is looking to close its gender gap by banning male recruits from taking up new roles.

Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne said there's "no banning of men being recruited in the army".

"We don't have enough women in the armed forces and we are trying to encourage more to be a part of that society, but there is no banning of men being recruited," he said.

News Corp reported earlier that Australian Defence Force staff have been told to recruit only women, including in frontline combat roles, under threat of being reassigned if they ignore the directive in an attempt to increase the number of female soldiers in its ranks.

The move had reportedly been described as 'political correctness gone mad' by defence insiders.

This week's list of Army jobs on offer includes 50 roles, 35 of which are only available to women, the report said.

The navy and air force are said to be facing similar quotas.

Only one of 18 navy jobs listed for the next six months is open to men and the air force has none at all.

Bernie Gaynor, a former Army officer and Australian Conservatives party member, says the ADF's "politically correct policies have gone beyond bonkers".

"It is now openly discriminating against males for its combat roles in the Army," he told News Corp.