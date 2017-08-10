News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

Secret trick that makes your iPhone music play a lot louder

Yahoo7 News /

Apple iPhone users are losing their minds over a simple trick that allows them to really pump up the volume – and it has been at their disposal for years.

0301_sun_shape
1:55

Study says having apple-shaped figure increases heart attack risk
Not so simple Cimon: Intelligent flying drone to join space station astronauts
1:00

Not so simple Cimon: Intelligent flying drone to join space station astronauts
NRA spokeswoman becomes new face of gun rights movement
1:18

NRA spokeswoman becomes new face of gun rights movement
Apple iCloud move in China raises human rights fears
1:15

Apple iCloud move in China raises human rights fears
Two friends hack iPhone X so it recognises them
1:35

Two friends hack iPhone X so it recognises them
Warren Buffett Has Made a Killing Off Apple—Here’s the Simple Reason He Invested in It
1:25

Warren Buffett Has Made a Killing Off Apple—Here’s the Simple Reason He Invested in It
iPhone Ditches Headphone Jack?
0:47

iPhone Ditches Headphone Jack?
Honoured Apple CEO takes aim at Trump
1:31

Honoured Apple CEO takes aim at Trump
1013_1600_nat_apple
2:01

Apple staff sacked for stealing customer photos
Cashin: Market is waiting to see Apple product event
2:46

Cashin: Market is waiting to see Apple product event
0302_1130_nat_healthinsurance
1:26

Health insurance rise a 'slap in the face'
Bigger Apple phone, bigger orders
1:28

Bigger Apple phone, bigger orders
 

While it’s probably not going to sort you out for your next house party, the sneaky feature is certainly one to take note of.

A Twitter user shared the hidden gem and it’s safe to say the 84,000 users who retweeted it were not disappointed.

“Twitter teaches me more than college,” one very pleased iPhone user wrote.



To try it out for yourself, all you need do is head to Settings > Music > EQ > Late Night

“You are amazing. I just want to hug you,” Amaia Wall added.

"This just made my life better," another wrote.





To try it out for yourself, all you need do is head to Settings > Music > EQ > Late Night

The nifty feature compresses whatever audio you're listening to so the loud content will become quieter and the quiet audio will be played louder.

The EQ setting has been available for years but given the array of other popular features on offer, it's often overlooked.

Back To Top