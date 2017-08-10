Secret trick that makes your iPhone music play a lot louder

Apple iPhone users are losing their minds over a simple trick that allows them to really pump up the volume – and it has been at their disposal for years.

While it’s probably not going to sort you out for your next house party, the sneaky feature is certainly one to take note of.

A Twitter user shared the hidden gem and it’s safe to say the 84,000 users who retweeted it were not disappointed.

“Twitter teaches me more than college,” one very pleased iPhone user wrote.

How to make your iPhone Speaker louder.

(Play Music while you’re doing it)

Thank meh later pic.twitter.com/ZyQZMExhev — TheBae (@thebaemarcus) August 7, 2017

“You are amazing. I just want to hug you,” Amaia Wall added.

"This just made my life better," another wrote.

I'm shooketh this is the best thing that has happend to me all summer pic.twitter.com/751jlSID0n — A$hleigh♛• (@urfavashh) August 7, 2017

To try it out for yourself, all you need do is head to Settings > Music > EQ > Late Night

The nifty feature compresses whatever audio you're listening to so the loud content will become quieter and the quiet audio will be played louder.

The EQ setting has been available for years but given the array of other popular features on offer, it's often overlooked.