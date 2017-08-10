Sick little boy asks for birthday cards from around the globe

A little boy has just one birthday wish this year: to receive birthday cards from all over the world in the hopes it will lift his spirits as he fights a rare disease.

Oakley Savickas from Michigan suffers from prune belly syndrome, a group of birth defects that has no cure.

Oakley was diagnosed with the rare disease at birth, American network WNEM reports, and is due to celebrate his seventh birthday on September 3.

"A lot of doctors don't even know the outcome or what to expect. And you feel alone because there's not that many people that have it," Oakley's mum Sarah Savickas said.

The family has been fortunate enough to receive several donations from families and the community to help support them financially and emotionally.

As another year comes around, they are taking it as a blessing.

"Oakley is asking to receive birthday cards from all over the world. So he loves to get mail. It makes him happy. Going to the post office gives him something to look forward to," Sarah Savickas said.

Oakley says cards are "fun to read" and "fun to look at".

Anyone wishing to send Oakley a birthday card can send it to:

Oakley Savickas

P.O. Box 201

Alma, MI 4880

United States