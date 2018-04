Police are looking into yet another shocking road rage incident in Sydney.

Road rage incident in Sydney causes punch on

The entire ordeal was all caught on camera.

Video shows a pair of men wearing high vis shirts squaring off with two pedestrians in Redfern.

The men exchange blows and one is knocked to the ground.

The two men in high vis shirts then walk away and get back into their truck.

It's unclear what started the fight.

Police are aware of the incident and are calling for witnesses to come forward.