France calls on all sides to de-escalate North Korea situation

PARIS (Reuters) - France called on all the concerned parties to act responsibly and de-escalate the situation regarding North Korea, after North Korea said it was considering plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.

"We call on all sides to act responsibly," government spokesman Christophe Castaner told reporters at a news briefing on Wednesday, adding that France was "preoccpied" by the situation.

North Korea's threat against Guam came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump had said that any threat to the United States would be met with "fire and fury."





