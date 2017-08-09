News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wheelchair-bound man's desperate plea for a job
'Don't want to be on the dole': Wheelchair-bound man's roadside appeal for work

WATCH: Shocking video shows woman 'pushed in front of a bus by jogger' in London

Yahoo7 /

Police are on the hunt for a man who appears to have pushed a woman into the path of a moving bus in London.

WATCH: Shocking video shows woman pushed in front of a bus by jogger in London

WATCH: Shocking video shows woman pushed in front of a bus by jogger in London

Shocking CCTV footage released by Metropolitan Police and shows a male jogger approching a woman who is walking in the opposite direction.

The man then appears to give the woman a shove, leading her to fall over towards a gutter and into the path of a moving bus.

The woman is seen falling to the ground in front of an oncoming bus. Source: Metropolitan Police

The driver of the double-decker bus is forced to swerve to miss her.

Police say the jogger came back the other way across the bridge about 15 minutes after the incident.

"The victim tried to speak to him but he did not acknowledge her and carried on jogging," police said in a statement.

Police are hoping to speak to the jogger. Source: Metropolitan Police

The woman and man were moving past each other when he is seen pushing her. Source: Metropolitan Police

Sergeant Mat Knowles, the investigating officer said "the victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road".

"It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle."

Back To Top