WATCH: Shocking video shows woman 'pushed in front of a bus by jogger' in London

Police are on the hunt for a man who appears to have pushed a woman into the path of a moving bus in London.

Shocking CCTV footage released by Metropolitan Police and shows a male jogger approching a woman who is walking in the opposite direction.

The man then appears to give the woman a shove, leading her to fall over towards a gutter and into the path of a moving bus.

The driver of the double-decker bus is forced to swerve to miss her.

Police say the jogger came back the other way across the bridge about 15 minutes after the incident.

"The victim tried to speak to him but he did not acknowledge her and carried on jogging," police said in a statement.

Sergeant Mat Knowles, the investigating officer said "the victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road".

"It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle."