(Reuters) - Britain's department of culture said on Tuesday it had written to media watchdog Ofcom for more information on its views on Twenty-First Century Fox's <FOXA.O> bid for Sky Plc <SKYB.L>.

UK government asks watchdog to look into Fox's bid for Sky

It said it wanted some clarification following a number of representations that has been made to it about Ofcom's finding in favor of the deal.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley, who is responsible for media issues, said in July that she needed to look at the evidence received before taking a decision about the bid, which was likely to be in the next few weeks.

The $15 billion deal should be scrutinized to see if it gave media magnate Rupert Murdoch too much influence over Britain's media, Bradley had said.

The department said it has asked Ofcom to provide the advice by Aug. 25.

(This version of the story corrects date to Aug 25, last paragraph)

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)