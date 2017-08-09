Golf-Creamer replaces injured Korda on U.S. Solheim Cup team

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Paula Creamer has replaced the injured Jessica Korda on the United States team for next week's Solheim Cup, American captain Juli Inkster announced on Tuesday.

Inkster chose Creamer, a six-time Solheim Cup veteran, as her alternate on Sunday when she selected her team to defend the title against Europe in the biennial tournament.

Korda has been battling a forearm injury for several weeks and withdrew from the Women’s British Open after the first round last Thursday to seek treatment.

"Sadly the injury to my forearm is not going to heal in time for the Solheim Cup,” Korda, a four-time winner on the LPGA Tour, wrote in a social media post on Monday.

"I cannot put the team at risk of me not being 100 percent so unfortunately I have had to make the difficult decision of relinquishing my spot on the team.”

The Solheim Cup will be played at Moines Golf & Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa starting on Aug. 18. (Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Ken Ferris)