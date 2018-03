CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African lawmakers began voting by secret ballot in parliament on Tuesday on a motion of no-confidence in President Jacob Zuma. It was unclear how long the exercise in the 400-seat parliament would take.

Zuma, who has held power since 2009, would have to relinquish office if he loses the vote.



(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Richard Balmforth)