Newlyweds die in horrific car crash one day after their wedding

A young couple have died in a car crash just one day after they were married after a whirlwind romance.

Austin Wesson and Rebekah Bouma, both 19, were married in Clearwater in the US state of Kansas on Friday.

The couple met doing Christian service work in South Africa, where Mr Wesson is from, six months ago and fell in love, according to New York Daily News.

Mr Wesson soon made a video chat request to Ms Bouma’s father John for permission to date his daughter.

“We talked for a little bit on FaceTime,” Mr Bouma said.

“He was a very serious and respectful young man. I gave him my blessing.”

The future Mrs Bouma said at the time the pair were set to be married: “Lucky I'm in love with my best friend. Can't wait for forever.”

It followed months of video chats before the couple decided in June to get married.

But the story of their romance turned to tragedy when Mr Wesson lost control of his pickup truck and rolled it on Saturday night.

It was 24 hours after the couple had married at the local courthouse.

Mr Wesson died at the scene while his wife lasted until Monday morning before she too succumbed to her injuries.

Mrs Bouma’s mother Rachel told the Wichita Eagle there “was no doubt” the couple “were meant for each other”.

“Everybody questions (the marriage) because they’re 19,” she said.

“They were such a beautiful couple.”

The families have started a GoFundMePage to pay for funeral expenses.

The crash remains under investigation.