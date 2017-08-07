Outrage over principal's letter to parents after teen student's suicide

A high school principal’s letter to inform parents about a student’s suicide has provoked outrage on social media.

The letter was sent out by the principal at a New Zealand high school after a Year 11 student took her own life.

“Last night a Year 11 student took her own life,” the letter reads.

“This is an irreversible and unacceptable choice and one that, along with her family and friends, we are deeply saddened about.”

The letter goes on to list behavioural changes parents should monitor in their children including loss of appetite, sleepiness and moodiness, along with outlining a number of support systems available.

But Mike King, a TV personality and mental health care advocate who has spoken about suicide at a number of high schools across the country, believes the letter, sent to him by a concerned parent, “blames and shames” the student who had “no way to escape her pain” but to take her own life.

“The clear message this letter sends to the kids at your school is ‘if you talk about suicide or your suicidal thoughts you will be ostracised at this school’,” he said.

“It is exactly this attitude of blame, shame and judgement that prevents 80 per cent of kids who have recurring thoughts of suicide from asking for help," he posted on Facebook alongside a picture of the letter.

“Where is your empathy? Where are the healing words? Where is the love? “

The post received more than 400 comments and 260 shares with many condemning how the school handled the situation.

“I read the opening sentences and felt it read like the same kind of letter a parent would get sent if their child came to school wearing incorrect uniform,” one user commented.

Another user, who claimed she received the letter in an email, said she chose not to show it to her child.

“I felt ashamed of how it was written,” she said.

“When I read it I was so saddened and disgusted by the first paragraph. What a horrible thing to put in a letter about such a sad thing to have happened.”

According to Mail Online, the Ministry of Education offered to help the school, but it refused it in favour of assistance from the local district health board.

The school has been contacted for comment.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800