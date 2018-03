(Reuters) - A low pressure area located about 405 miles east-southeast of Chetumal, Mexico has a 90 percent chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.

"The center will pass north of Honduras tonight and early Monday, then approach the east coast of the Yucatan peninsula Monday afternoon," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.



(Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)