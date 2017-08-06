News

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton in labour
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton in labour

Childcare now costing families double their mortgage payments

AAP /

Child care has become one of the biggest, if not the biggest, drain on the family purse.

The high cost of child care is eating substantially into the average pay packet and putting many families under financial stress.

According to a survey by News Corp Australia, 40 per cent of families are paying as much as or more than their mortgage.

Almost a third are paying double their grocery spend for child care, after the government rebate, while a fifth are paying triple their weekly grocery spend, the survey shows.

For those on lower incomes, this means they are taking home next to no money, making it extremely difficult for many women with children to return to work.

