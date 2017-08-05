Search called off for three US marines missing after crash off Australia's east coast

The US Marine Corps called off search and rescue efforts for three missing service members after a US military helicopter crashed off the coast of Queensland.

Warships and small boats searched through the night after the MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor helicopter went down at Shoalwater Bay near Rockhampton on Saturday afternoon with 26 personnel on board.

While 23 people were rescued, some with serious injuries, three remain missing and are feared dead.

"Operations have now shifted to recovery efforts. The next-of-kin for the three missing Marines have been notified," US Marines based in Japan said in a statement.

"As the sea state permits, recovery efforts will be conducted to further search, assess and survey the area, in coordination and with assistance from the Australian Defence Force."

No Australian Defence Force personnel were on board the aircraft when it crashed and the United States Marine Corps has confirmed it is searching for members.

"The United States Marine Corps confirms there is an active search and rescue mission ongoing for service members involved in an MV-22 mishap off the east coast of Australia," the Marine Corp confirmed in a statement.

"Ships, small boats and aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group are conducting the search and rescue operations.

"We will provide more details as they become available."

The US marines have been involved in Talisman Sabre joint exercises with Australian forces, which involves more than 30,000 servicemen and women.

The accident comes just a week after 15 Marines and navymen died in an Osprey crash in the US.

US President Donald Trump was briefed at his New Jersey golf club on the crash on Saturday night by his new chief-of-staff John Kelly.

"The President will be having meetings with chief-of-staff General Kelly, other White House advisers and lawmakers while at Bedminster over the next two weeks," the official said.

Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne said she has briefed Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and spoken with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to offer Australia's support in anyway that can be of assistance.

"I can confirm no Australian Defence Force personnel were on board the aircraft," Ms Payne said in a statement.

"The United States are leading the search and recovery effort."