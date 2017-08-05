WATCH: Drunk driver smashes into packed bus stop

News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Another look shows six people inside the Michigan bus stop, four of them were pinned under the pick up truck.

Witness Clarence Wilson had only just left the area.

“He jumped the kerb and wiped out the whole bus stop,” he said.

“And that was like the most devastating thing I had seen.”


Police charged 55 year old Gary Daleo with drunk driving.

He said little during his first court appearance on Frida.

The video shows him get out of the car unharmed and walk straight into a restaurant.

Five people remain in hospital with broken bones. Miraculously, no one was killed.

