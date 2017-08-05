News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Cruel attack on cat leaves it with shattered jaw
Cat owner heartbroken after beloved pet targeted in horrific attack

Archaeological find in Jerusalem ‘proves Bible passage is historically true’

Rob Waugh
Yahoo UK /

Archaeologists excavating in Jerusalem have found burned artifacts dating from 2,600 years ago – which prove that a passage in the Bible is true.

Civil Rights Icon Linda Brown Dead At 75
0:58

Civil Rights Icon Linda Brown Dead At 75
0327_1600_nat_drunkdriver
1:41

Video of the moment a suspected drunk driver slammed into pedestrians
Catalan lawyers protest against arrest of Catalonia's leaders
0:49

Catalan lawyers protest against arrest of Catalonia's leaders
U.S. expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate
0:57

U.S. expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate
UK's first self-drive mainline train carries passengers
1:36

UK's first self-drive mainline train carries passengers
Global stocks rebound as trade fears ease
1:52

Global stocks rebound as trade fears ease
World stocks bounce on report of U.S.-China trade talks
1:16

World stocks bounce on report of U.S.-China trade talks
0326_1800_wa_haul
0:35

Police target Asian drug cartel operating 'grow homes'
0326_1800_wa_london
2:53

First London to Perth direct passengers arrive
Corrie McKeague: Inquiry into disappearance of RAF airman stood down
0:40

Corrie McKeague: Inquiry into disappearance of RAF airman stood down
Protesters clash with police in Barcelona after Puigdemont's detention
1:25

Protesters clash with police in Barcelona after Puigdemont's detention
China’s first space station will hit the Earth’s atmosphere soon
1:37

China’s first space station will hit the Earth’s atmosphere soon
 

Researchers uncovered charred wood, grape seeds, fish scales, bones and pottery while digging in the City of David in Jerusalem.

The find provides evidence that the Babylonians "burned all the houses of Jerusalem", described in the book of Jeremiah.

Researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority found the artifacts beneath layers of rock in the City of David – along with jars with seals which enabled the researchers to date the artifacts.

"These seals are characteristic of the end of the First Temple Period,’ said Dr Joe Uziel of the Israel Antiquities Authority, ‘Used for the administrative system that developed towards the end of the Judean dynasty."

The fire damage can be dated to 2,600 years ago – which ties with events described in the Bible.

The book of Jeremiah says, "Now on the seventh day of the fifth month, which was the nineteenth year of King Nebuchadnezzar, king of Babylon, Nebuzaradan the captain of the guard, a servant of the king of Babylon, came to Jerusalem.

"He burned the house of the Lord, the king’s house, and all the houses of Jerusalem; even every great house he burned with fire."

Back To Top