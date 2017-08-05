Archaeological find in Jerusalem ‘proves Bible passage is historically true’

Archaeologists excavating in Jerusalem have found burned artifacts dating from 2,600 years ago – which prove that a passage in the Bible is true.

Researchers uncovered charred wood, grape seeds, fish scales, bones and pottery while digging in the City of David in Jerusalem.

The find provides evidence that the Babylonians "burned all the houses of Jerusalem", described in the book of Jeremiah.

Researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority found the artifacts beneath layers of rock in the City of David – along with jars with seals which enabled the researchers to date the artifacts.

"These seals are characteristic of the end of the First Temple Period,’ said Dr Joe Uziel of the Israel Antiquities Authority, ‘Used for the administrative system that developed towards the end of the Judean dynasty."

The fire damage can be dated to 2,600 years ago – which ties with events described in the Bible.

The book of Jeremiah says, "Now on the seventh day of the fifth month, which was the nineteenth year of King Nebuchadnezzar, king of Babylon, Nebuzaradan the captain of the guard, a servant of the king of Babylon, came to Jerusalem.

"He burned the house of the Lord, the king’s house, and all the houses of Jerusalem; even every great house he burned with fire."