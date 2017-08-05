News

Kansas City IRS staff sickened after contact with suspicious package: media

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - About 10 people at a Kansas City, Missouri, IRS building were sickened with symptoms including chest pains and vomiting after they came into contact on Friday with a suspicious package delivered to their office, local news reports said.

The package appeared to have arrived in an 8-by-12-inch envelope and gave off a smell of ammonia, but the Internal Revenue Service building was not immediately evacuated, Fox4KC television quoted fire officials as saying.

The package was isolated and emergency responders set up a triage center near the building, KCTV reported fire officials on the scene as saying.

Most of the people who fell ill were treated and feeling better but a few were taken to a hospital, the Fox affiliate said.

The Kansas City Fire Department said online that they were responding to a report of hazardous material at the building. Officials were not immediately available for comment.



(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Tom Brown)

