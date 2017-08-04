Killed baby exposed to cocaine, amphetamines suffered 28 fractures

A baby boy who died at the hands of his parents is said to have suffered injuries so severe they were on par with injuries a car crash victim would have received.

Five-month-old Eli Cox suffered "catastrophic" brain injury consistent with shaking and 28 bone fractures in line with those a car crash victim could sustain, The Mirror reports.

His mother Katherine Cox, 33, and her boyfriend Danny Shepherd, 25, have been held responsible.

The pair have been found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child and causing or allowing physical harm to a child following the month-long trial.

They were also found guilty of possession of drugs after it was revealed Eli had been exposed to narcotics at the family home, The Mirror reports.

The jury heard Eli's injuries were consistent with being "twisted, pulled, crushed and bent in half" with his brain damage caused by a prolonged period of insufficient oxygen to the brain.

Eli collapsed on April 13 from injuries sustained on a number of different occasions and died two weeks later.

Prosecuter Jennifer Knight said Shepherd, who was not the child's father, had a stick he labelled 'Pickle's beating stick', which he claimed he had it to control their dogs.

After Eli was taken to hospital, a tub in the garden shed was found to contain five small bags of amphetamine.

Samples from the boy's hair showed he had been exposed to the drug, as well as cocaine.

Cox had seperated from Eli's father before his birth in 2015 and started a relationship with Shepherd that same year, moving in together in November.

Cox didn't give evidence, but had claimed in police interviews she was not aware of Eli being injured.

Shepherd was remanded in custody for a psychiatric report, likely to take up to 12 weeks.

His QC Nadine Radford asked for a psychiatric report to look at the issue of autism. She added that he also had a low IQ.

Danny Moore, defending Cox, asked to address the judge in private about her bail situation.