Shocking moment ute smashes into shopping centre, ATM

Police have released new video of a stolen ute smashing through the front doors of the Kallangur Shopping centre, north of Brisbane, last Friday, before slamming into an ATM.

In the shocking footage the car can be seen driving through the centre before being used to try and remove an ATM.

The driver backed the car up several times, smashing into the machine but it was not dislodged from its mounting.

They eventually gave up and appear to reverse back out the same entrance they smashed through to get into the shopping centre.

The car believed to be involved in this incident was later dumped and torched.

It was stolen from a Bellmere address a week earlier.

The thieves are still on the run.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.