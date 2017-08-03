Commonwealth Bank accused of breaching counter terror, money laundering laws

The Commonwealth Bank has been accused of a systemic failure to comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

The federal government's financial intelligence unit AUSTRAC on Thursday launched civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court, accusing the lender of more than 53,700 contraventions of law.

It is understood the lender faces a maximum penalty of $18 million for each contravention if found guilty.

Many of the allegations relate to CBA's use of intelligent deposit machines (IDMs) - ATMs that accept deposits by cash and cheque.

AUSTRAC claims CBA failed to assess the money laundering and terrorism financing risk of IDMs before they were rolled out in 2012, and only took its first steps to assess the risks in mid-2015.

The bank also allegedly failed to provide on time more than 53,500 reports of transactions through IDMS of $10,000 or more, between November 2012 and September 2015.

AUSTRAC also alleges CBA failed to report suspicious matters involving $77 million worth of transactions, either on time or at all.

"Even after CBA became aware of suspected money laundering or structuring on CBA accounts, it did not monitor its customers to mitigate and manage money laundering/terrorism financing risk," AUSTRAC said in a statement.

CBA said it takes its regulatory obligations extremely seriously.

"We have worked to continuously improve our compliance and have kept AUSTRAC abreast of those efforts, which will continue," it said in a statement.