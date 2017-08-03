Baby suffered third degree burns in babysitter's care, parents say

An investigation is underway after a four-month-old baby boy was severely burned while in the care of a babysitter, his parents claim.

Danielle Stover's son Maddox suffered third-degree burns from his chest to below his knees and second-degree burns on his face.

"I couldn't imagine something happening to my baby, and it was like a nightmare,” Tennessee mum Ms Stover said.

Ms Stover left her son in the care of a babysitter the family trusted while she went to work, but later that night she received a frantic phone call from the babysitter telling her to meet her at the hospital.

He was barely breathing by the time Ms Stover got to him, US network Fox 17 reports.

"Why does my baby have to go through something like this?" Ms Stover said.

Maddox's grandmother Tracy Stover said she doesn't understand how it happened.

"I want to take all the pain away from him and make him better," she said.

"I want to take all the pain off of our daughter. No mother should have to go through this. And for an innocent child to have this done to him, it's wrong."

The matter is currently under investigation.