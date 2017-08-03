News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

Baby suffered third degree burns in babysitter's care, parents say

Yahoo7 /

An investigation is underway after a four-month-old baby boy was severely burned while in the care of a babysitter, his parents claim.

Babysitter recounts rescue of abused children
2:49

Babysitter recounts rescue of abused children
0920_1800_sa_kidnap
1:19

Sadistic kidnappers jailed for 'torturing' teenage babysitter
0311_1130_nat_babysitter
0:28

Baby Chloe Murphy's death: babysitter 'probably responsible'
Man With A Plan - Who, Me?
2:17

Man With A Plan - Who, Me?
Babystitters on demand
1:52

Babystitters on demand
Babysitter charged after toddler found dumped on side of the road
0:58

Babysitter charged after toddler found dumped on side of the road
How parents can help prevent kids from becoming obsessed with digital devices
1:00

How parents can help prevent kids from becoming obsessed with digital devices
The future of payments
1:48

The future of payments
Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Drew Barrymore & John Boyega
12:24

Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Drew Barrymore & John Boyega
SEAL Team - Vengeance
1:59

SEAL Team - Vengeance
SEAL Team - A Hint Of Jealousy
2:39

SEAL Team - A Hint Of Jealousy
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
0:18

Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
 

Danielle Stover's son Maddox suffered third-degree burns from his chest to below his knees and second-degree burns on his face.

"I couldn't imagine something happening to my baby, and it was like a nightmare,” Tennessee mum Ms Stover said.

Ms Stover left her son in the care of a babysitter the family trusted while she went to work, but later that night she received a frantic phone call from the babysitter telling her to meet her at the hospital.

Maddox suffered severe burns.

He was barely breathing by the time Ms Stover got to him, US network Fox 17 reports.

"Why does my baby have to go through something like this?" Ms Stover said.

Maddox's grandmother Tracy Stover said she doesn't understand how it happened.

"I want to take all the pain away from him and make him better," she said.

"I want to take all the pain off of our daughter. No mother should have to go through this. And for an innocent child to have this done to him, it's wrong."

The matter is currently under investigation.

Back To Top