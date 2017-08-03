Man mauled by bear in enclosure after 'teasing it by dangling food in its jaws'

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: A bear in an enclosure has mauled a man in Thailand to the brink of death after he reportedly teased the beast by dangling food in its jaws.

Man mauled by bear after teasing it at Thailand temple

Video of the attack shows Naiphum Promratee, 36, being dragged by the bear around the enclosure and into a cage at the Wat Luang Phor lamai temple.

He’s seen struggling to break free of the animal’s grip as workers attempt to save him – splashing water at the beast and prodding it with a pole.

At some point one of the group managed to run into the enclosure, hit the bear with the pole and rescue Mr Promratee.

He’s seen carried by two men and placed in the back of a ute.

Mr Promratee was reportedly seen teasing the bear before it snatched him into its enclosure, according to the Sun.

He was with friends when they decided to visit the temple in Phetchabun province, Thailand, on Thursday morning.

Mr Promratee had responded to an appeal for food donations for the animals at the temple, which includes about 24 wild boars.

He was dangling bowls of rice from the end of the rope before the bear stood on its legs and grabbed Mr Promratee.

Khon Khao Koo Pai rescue service’s Bpae Permpoonsap said Mr Promratee was “lucky to survive” but was able to talk after losing consciousness.

A head abbot from the temple said some of creatures were hungry and had not had enough food.

There have been appeals from the public to get them fed.