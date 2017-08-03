Mum posts photo of son with flies swarming in his mouth to blast council over infestation

A UK mother of two has shared shocking images of flies swarming in her child’s mouth as he sleeps in the hope council will help her rid the family home of an insect infestation.

Jameileigh Dale, 19, told the Sun her asthmatic three-year-old son Stephen keeps choking on flies while he sleeps.

Ms Dale has lived in the social housing property in Warrington since October but said the summer months had led to a fly problem.

She hopes by sharing the disgusting pictures it might prompt the housing association into action, after a number of complaints went unheard.

“Some nights he wakes up choking so I spend nights sat up with him paranoid that I will not hear him,” she said.

“Stephen has asthma and fly spray makes it worse.”

Ms Dale said Stephen has been off sick from school for three weeks with diarrhoea.

She said every time she leaves the house for half-an-hour the flies come back and “poo everywhere” driving her “absolutely nuts”.

Tanya McNeil, who also lives on the estate, said she is dealing with a fly infestation as well.

“You also can’t leave your doors or windows open just because they all swarm in,” she said.

Last summer, the Environment Agency and council were called to Warrington’s Edgewater Park due to a large number of flies.

But the problem still affects residents in the area.

Andrea Howarth, from housing association Plus Dane, said the company was determined to fix the problem and there would be a “push for further action”.