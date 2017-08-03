News

Venezuelan electoral boss blasts voting firm's doubts over turnout

Reuters
Reuters /

CARACAS (Reuters) - The president of Venezuela's electoral council said on Wednesday that a voting technology firm's accusations that turnout was inflated in Sunday's constituent assembly election were "irresponsible."

Tibisay Lucena added that legal actions could be taken against Smartmatic, the firm used by the government for the vote. Smartmatic's chief executive said earlier on Wednesday that Venezuela inflated the turnout figures by at least 1 million votes.

(Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Paul Simao)

