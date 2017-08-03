News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Teen's heartbreaking message after twin sister's death
Teen's heartbreaking message to driver after twin sister's death

Diesel software updates to cost VW, Daimler, BMW at least 500 million euros: VDA

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen , Daimler and BMW are facing costs of at least 500 million euros ($593 million) to update the engine software of diesel cars in Germany to curb emissions, the VDA auto industry lobby said.

In addition, the costs of paying car owners incentives for trading in their older diesel cars for new models will far exceed 500 million euros for the three carmakers, VDA President Matthias Wissmann said on Wednesday at a news conference.
($1 = 0.8427 euros)

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Back To Top