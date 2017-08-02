Cat becomes mum to family of orphaned hedgehogs

A cat has adopted eight hedgehog babies as her own after their mother was killed in a lawnmower accident.

WATCH: Cat becomes adopted mum to orphaned hedgehogs

The tiny hedgehogs were taken in by carers at the Sadgorod Zoo in Vladivostok, Russia, but the babies would not take food through a bottle or syringe.

Desperate to keep the little hedgehogs alive, they came up with a new solution - Musya the cat, who had just finished nursing a litter of foster kittens and had milk left over.

The carers placed the babies near Musya, hoping they would take the teat - and that Musya would allow them to.

After only a few seconds, Musya lay on her side and allowed them to nurse.

Zoo carers continue to monitor the progress of the babies, but so far both mama cat and baby hedgehogs look like a match made in heaven.