'Suspicious' device in car sparks emergency at shopping centre
Cat becomes mum to family of orphaned hedgehogs

Yahoo7 /

A cat has adopted eight hedgehog babies as her own after their mother was killed in a lawnmower accident.

WATCH: Cat becomes adopted mum to orphaned hedgehogs

The tiny hedgehogs were taken in by carers at the Sadgorod Zoo in Vladivostok, Russia, but the babies would not take food through a bottle or syringe.

Desperate to keep the little hedgehogs alive, they came up with a new solution - Musya the cat, who had just finished nursing a litter of foster kittens and had milk left over.

Musya the cat has become the 'mother' to eight orphaned hedgehogs. Source: YouTube

Musya seems to enjoy nursing the hedgehogs. Source: YouTube

The carers placed the babies near Musya, hoping they would take the teat - and that Musya would allow them to.

After only a few seconds, Musya lay on her side and allowed them to nurse.

Musya seems quite relaxed as the hedgehogs feed from her. Source: YouTube

Musya had milk left over after nursing foster kittens. Source: YouTube

Zoo carers continue to monitor the progress of the babies, but so far both mama cat and baby hedgehogs look like a match made in heaven.

