Facebook shuts down robots after they 'invent their own language'

Facebook has shut down a pair of artificial intelligence robots after they discovered they had developed their own language and were communicating with each other.

The social media giant took action after it was discovered the pair, nicknamed Alice and Bob, were writing their own code.

The two bots were supposed to be learning to trade balls, hats and books by assigning value to the objects then bartering them between each other.

However, when they went unrewarded for performing the exchanges in English, they went rogue.

When Alice and Bob quickly developed their own language, Facebook software engineers interpreted it as gibberish.

That was not the case.

The plug has since been pulled on the operation, but Facebook concedes, they have no idea what was being discussed.