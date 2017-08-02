News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman raped during ordeal organised by mother pleads against her release
'It makes me sick': Woman whose mum organised her rape fears her release

British Airways says Heathrow check-in problem resolved

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways said it had resolved an issue with its systems that affected the check-in process on flights from Heathrow on Wednesday, saying that customers were now being processed as normal.

British Airways says 'system issues' affecting check-in at Heathrow

British Airways says 'system issues' affecting check-in at Heathrow

"Customers are being checked in as normal after an earlier problem was resolved. We are sorry for the temporary check in problems which caused some delays for our customers first thing this morning," British Airways said in a statement.
"This issue is now resolved and our staff are working flat out to help customers get away on their holidays."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

Back To Top