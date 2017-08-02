'Kill Chinese': Sydney Uni makes headlines after racist vandalism

The University of Sydney has responded to a photo that emerged that showed "kill Chinese", decorated with swastikas, written on one of the walls on campus.

'Kill Chinese': University of Sydney at the centre of racist attack with graffiti

The institution says it's "committed to ensuring their community is a safe, inclusive and supportive one".

Chinese newspaper People's Daily posted the photo of the graffiti on its Facebook page on Wednesday, claiming it was in a University of Sydney men's toilet cubicle.

The university confirmed the graffiti was found on Monday on the first day of semester.

"Any graffiti or posters placed around campus of a racist nature are immediately removed," a university spokesperson said it in a statement.

"We would urge anyone with knowledge of incidents to report them to Campus Security for appropriate investigation and further action."

The graffiti follows the discovery of racist posters at Melbourne University and Monash University last week which said in Mandarin that Chinese people would be deported if they entered buildings.

The "kill Chinese" graffiti was removed the same day it was found.