Next UK children's shoes recalled over 'cancer fears'

An urgent recall has been issued for children’s shoes over fears they have a poisonous lining that can cause cancer.

Kids shoes sold in Australia recalled over fears they could give children cancer

Described as navy strap brogue shoes, they are sold in Australia by the clothing website Next UK.

It is believed they contain the toxic substance benzidin.

“The lining contains a quantity of benzidine which could have carcinogenic properties if in prolonged contact with the skin,” the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission wrote in a statement.

“Expert authorities classify benzidine as a carcinogen and recommend that exposure be limited.

“Consumers should stop using the product immediately, and contact Ezibuy on 1800 148 148 to arrange return packaging and a full refund.”

It's understood the shoes available to buy online between December 19, 2016 and June 29, 2017.

Seven News Online has contacted Next UK for comment.