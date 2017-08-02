News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The cancer-stricken teenager 'not sick enough' for Centrelink benefits
Cancer-stricken teenager 'not sick enough' for Centrelink benefits

Emily weakens to post-tropical storm off Florida: NHC

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Tropical depression Emily has weakened further into a post-tropical system and could dissipate over the next three days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

The system, now located about 235 miles (375 km) northeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 km/h), the Miami-based forecaster said in its latest advisory.
"The cyclone has taken a turn to the north-northeast but should resume a northeast motion overnight ahead of a deep-layer trough," the NHC said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

Back To Top