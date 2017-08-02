News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Hezbollah, Nusra Front agree to prisoner swap: Hezbollah media unit

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Three recently captured fighters from Lebanon's Hezbollah group are to be released by Syrian Nusra Front militants at midnight Beirut time, a Hezbollah media unit said late on Tuesday.

The prisoner exchange agreement will allow a delayed transfer of thousands of Syrian militants, their families and other refugees by bus from Lebanon into rebel-held Syria to begin Wednesday morning, the unit said.
The transfer was agreed under a ceasefire deal between the two sides last week but delayed by two days while negotiations took place.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by James Dalgleish)

