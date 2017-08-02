U.S. calls for release of Venezuelan opposition leaders

News

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has deep concerns about the Venezuelan government's jailing of two opposition leaders and urges the unconditional release of prisoners and re-establishment of democracy in the South American country, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

"We call for their immediate release," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters, referring to opposition leaders Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma, who were seized during nighttime raids on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Frances Kerry)

