WATCH: Shocking moment parents leave crying baby in a locker while they take a swim

Shocking moment parents put crying baby in a LOCKER while they take a swim

A video has emerged showing the mother pulling the crying toddler out of the locker with people looking on in disbelief.

In the footage, a woman, believed to be a staff member, unlocks the locker and looks shocked to see a child inside.

It's believed the parents didn't want to look after the child while they bathed, Chinese website Kan Kan News reports.

While it's not known how long the child was left in the locker, the video has been shared around social media with people left horrified at the incident.

On Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, the parents were blasted as “careless”, “selfish” and “irresponsible”.

It's not clear where the incident took place but many have commented calling for the child to be taken away from the parents and put into the care of a guardian.