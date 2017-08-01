News

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that Anthony Scaramucci, named by President Donald Trump as communications director only 10 days ago, was leaving the post.

White House communications director Scaramucci leaves in order to 'clean slate'

The change comes days after Scaramucci delivered a profanity-laced tirade against other top Trump aides - and hours after Trump swore in John Kelly, a new chief of staff, to bring discipline to his West Wing.
"Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)

