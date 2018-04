(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Six is expected to move inland over the central Florida peninsula later on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The depression is located about 65 miles (105 km) west-southwest of Tampa, Florida, and is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the Miami-based weather agency said.



(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)