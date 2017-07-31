News

Cruel attack on cat leaves it with shattered jaw
WATCH: Huge spider crawls down newsreader's arm on air

Yahoo7 /

Many viewers may not have been listening to what a US news reporter was saying during a live cross, distracted by the huge spider crawling up her arm.

Viewers noticed the creepy crawly during Shannon Murray's time on air, taking to Fox 4's Facebook page to see if the reporter was OK.

Murray remained composed during the segment and later explained she has no idea how the spider got on her arm.

The spider made its way up and down Shannon Murray's arms a number of times. Source: Fox 4

"For those asking, YES I felt it! But I had no idea it was a spider until a VIEWER let me know on Facebook! EEK," Murray wrote on Facebook.

An eagle-eyed viewer had taken to Twitter originally to tell Murray about the eight-legged friend.

Murray said she felt something on her arm. Source: Fox 4

“SHANNON! YOU HAVE A SPIDER CRAWLING ON YOUR LEFT ARM!!!!"

Murray replied and said "I knew I felt something on me".


