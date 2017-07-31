'Artichokes and culling Facebook friends': Five ways to beat stress

Technology might be making things easier but it’s making our stress levels rise.

For most of us, the first and most important steps to beating stress are making time for ourselves and switching off our smartphones.

But other, more subtle lifestyle changes could help you beat stress and we’ve picked out five tips from recent scientific studies, which could give you a helping hand dealing with day-to-day stress.

A fresh Facebook cull

There’s nothing so refreshing as culling Facebook friends – but a recent study showed it could also help beat stress.

Researchers at the University of Montreal found that young people with 300 or more Facebook friends had higher levels of stress chemicals in their blood.

“While other important external factors are also responsible, we estimated that the isolated effect of Facebook on the hormone cortisol was around eight per cent,” researcher Sonia Lupien said.

"We were able to show that beyond 300 Facebook friends, adolescents showed higher cortisol levels; we can therefore imagine that those who have 1,000 or 2,000 friends on Facebook may be subjected to even greater stress.”

Stop working from home as much

Many of us dream of working from home with the ability to set our own hours while keeping the boss at a safe distance.

But working from home is actually more stressful – especially if you do it full-time.

A report from the United Nations’ International Labour Organization (ILO) analysed data from 15 countries – and found that workers outside of offices were more stressed.

The researchers found that the risks of insomnia and stress varied with how much time a worker spent away from the office with workers who work the whole week from home suffering the most.

‘’Two to three days working from home seems to be that sweet spot,” ILO senior researcher Jon Messenger said.

"This report shows that the use of modern communication technologies facilitates a better overall work-life balance but, at the same time, also blurs the boundaries between work and personal life, depending on the place of work."

Talk to yourself

Many of us believe that talking to yourself is the first sign of madness, but if you do it the right way, it could actually be a great stress-busting technique.

Researchers at the University of Michigan found that talking to yourself in the third person, such as saying, “Why is John upset?” can help you control your emotions.

"Essentially, we think referring to yourself in the third person leads people to think about themselves more similar to how they think about others, and you can see evidence for this in the brain," MSU associate professor of psychology Jason Moser said.

"That helps people gain a tiny bit of psychological distance from their experiences, which can often be useful for regulating emotions.”

Stop reading self-help books

Self-help books often promise that they’ll help readers find their inner calm or manage day-to-day stress but people who read self-help books tend to be more stressed suggesting they don’t work or could even make things worse.

Researchers at the University of Montreal interviewed 30 self-help readers and measured reactions in stressful situations using levels of stress hormone cortisol in their saliva.

“Our results show that while consumers of certain types of self-help books secrete higher levels of cortisol (a stress hormone) when confronted with stressful situations,” researcher Catherine Raymond said.

Ms Lupien said the research showed the book might not produce “the desired effects”.

Eat more artichokes

There are a few sensible steps anyone hoping to cut down their stress levels should take such as cutting down on caffeine and alcohol.

But making more profound changes to your diet might help.

It sounds slightly bizarre, but eating onions, leeks and artichokes could help you beat stress and even sleep better.

A study suggested that the foods could encourage ‘good’ stomach bacteria, and thus release metabolic by-products, which help beat stress.

It’s all to do with prebiotics – dietary fibres, which nourish good stomach bacteria.

Researchers fed three-week old male rats a diet rich in prebiotics – and fed a control group one without.

The researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder found that rats fed prebiotics spent more time in non-rapid eye movement sleep – the restorative sleep we need to feel better.