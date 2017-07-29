Factbox: Priebus the latest official to leave Trump administration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Reince Priebus, who was replaced on Friday as White House chief of staff, is the latest in a string of officials who have left or been pushed out of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Following is a partial list of officials who have been fired, have left the administration or were nominated by Trump for a position but did not take the job.



* Philip Bilden - a private equity executive and former military intelligence officer picked by Trump for secretary of the Navy, withdrew from consideration in February because of government conflict-of-interest rules.



* James Comey - Federal Bureau of Information director who had been leading an investigation into the Trump 2016 presidential campaign's possible collusion with Russia to influence the election outcome, was fired by Trump in May.



* James Donovan - A Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker who was nominated by Trump as deputy Treasury secretary, withdrew his name in May.



* Michael Dubke - Founder of Crossroads Media, resigned as White House Communications director in May.



* Michael Flynn - Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned in February after revelations that he had discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump took office and misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.



* Mark Green - Trump's nominee for Army secretary, who had served in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, withdrew his name from consideration in May.



* Gerrit Lansing - White House chief digital officer, stepped down in February after failing to pass an FBI background check, according to Politico.



* Jason Miller - communications director for Trump's transition team who was named by the president-elect in December as White House communications director, said days later that he would not take the job.



* Todd Ricketts - a co-owner of the Chicago Cubs baseball team and Trump's choice for deputy secretary of commerce, withdrew from consideration in April.



* Walter Shaub - the head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, who clashed with Trump and his administration, stepped down in July before his five-year term was to end.



* Michael Short - senior White House assistant press secretary, resigned on Tuesday.



* Sean Spicer - resigned as White House press secretary last week, ending a turbulent tenure after Trump named Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House communications director.



* Robin Townley - an aide to then national security adviser Flynn, was rejected in February after he was denied security clearance to serve on the National Security Council, according to Politico.



* Vincent Viola - an Army veteran and a former chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange, nominated by Trump to be secretary of the Army, withdrew his name from consideration in February.



* Katie Walsh - deputy White House chief of staff, was dispatched to the outside pro-Trump group America First policies in March, according to Politico.



* Caroline Wiles - Trump’s director of scheduling, resigned in February after failing a background check, according to Politico.



* Sally Yates - acting U.S. attorney general, was fired by Trump in January after she ordered Justice Department lawyers not to enforce Trump's immigration ban.





