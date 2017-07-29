North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile that lands in ocean off Japan

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that flew for about 1,000 km (620 miles) and landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone, in an unusual late-night test launch.

The launch from North Korea's northern Jangang province took place at 11:41 p.m. (1441 GMT), an official at South Korea's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The US Defense Department confirmed the launch, saying it was making further assessments. Some experts said the missile was capable of hitting cities in the US.

"As a result of their launches of ICBM-level missiles, this clearly shows the threat to our nation's safety is severe and real," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the North Korean missile flew for about 45 minutes. Japanese broadcast NHK citing a military official said the missile reached an altitude of more than 3,000 km (1,860 miles).

The data indicates the missile was fired at a sharply lofted angle but packed more power than a missile launched earlier this month that US and South Korean officials said was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), potentially capable of hitting the mainland United States.

The North claimed after the July 4 launch that it had successfully tested an ICBM that flew 933 km (580 miles), reaching an altitude of 2,802 km (1,741 miles) over a flight time of 39 minutes and able to carry a large and heavy nuclear warhead.

Jeffrey Lewis, from Middlebury Institute of International Studies, said the test revealed a North Korean missile could hit Los Angeles - but Chicago, New York and Washington were out of range.

US–based missile expert Michael Elleman of the International Institute for Strategic Studies said Friday's test was possibly of a similar missile with a more powerful second stage, but stressed it was a preliminary assessment.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called a National Security Council meeting for 1 a.m. Saturday, his office said, and Abe also said a National Security Council meeting would be convened.

Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said the missile was launched from Mupyong-ni, an arms plant in northern North Korea, and landed about 90 nautical miles (167 km) from Japan's island of Hokkaido.

"We assess that this was an ICBM; this is a launch that had been expected," Davis said.

Davis said the launch did not pose a threat to North America and further analysis was underway.

"Our commitment to the defense of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, remains ironclad. We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation," Davis said.