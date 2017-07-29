News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over cricket ban
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over ball-tampering saga

North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile that lands in ocean off Japan

Reuters
Yahoo7 and Agencies /

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that flew for about 1,000 km (620 miles) and landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone, in an unusual late-night test launch.

Japan holds PAC-3 military drill in U.S. base hours after North Korea's missile launch
1:09

Japan holds PAC-3 military drill in U.S. base hours after North Korea's missile launch
Russia conducts first post-Soviet training flight via North Pole
0:51

Russia conducts first post-Soviet training flight via North Pole
The Latest: SKorea says Trump will meet NKorea's Kim by May
1:20

The Latest: SKorea says Trump will meet NKorea's Kim by May
0309_1130_nat_trump
2:01

President Donald Trump invited to North Korea
0307_1600_nat_korea
1:40

Trump welcomes possible progress in North Korea disarmament
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
0302_1600_nat_flooding
2:41

Flash flooding for north Queensland
0227_0500_nat_collision
0:26

Man hit and killed in a three-car collision
President Xi’s power play sparks a backlash in China
1:09

President Xi’s power play sparks a backlash in China
0224_0500_nat_turnbulltrump
1:30

Trump and Turnbull hold talks on immigration
Sheriff at White House meeting dogged by questions about 'offensive' jokes and controversial comments
2:06

Sheriff at White House meeting dogged by questions about 'offensive' jokes and controversial comments
Unprepared and outclassed, North Korea wraps up Olympics
1:13

Unprepared and outclassed, North Korea wraps up Olympics
 

The launch from North Korea's northern Jangang province took place at 11:41 p.m. (1441 GMT), an official at South Korea's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The US Defense Department confirmed the launch, saying it was making further assessments. Some experts said the missile was capable of hitting cities in the US.

"As a result of their launches of ICBM-level missiles, this clearly shows the threat to our nation's safety is severe and real," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

A previous launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in North Korea, released by the the North Korean government on July 4 2017. Photo: AP

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the North Korean missile flew for about 45 minutes. Japanese broadcast NHK citing a military official said the missile reached an altitude of more than 3,000 km (1,860 miles).

The data indicates the missile was fired at a sharply lofted angle but packed more power than a missile launched earlier this month that US and South Korean officials said was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), potentially capable of hitting the mainland United States.

The North claimed after the July 4 launch that it had successfully tested an ICBM that flew 933 km (580 miles), reaching an altitude of 2,802 km (1,741 miles) over a flight time of 39 minutes and able to carry a large and heavy nuclear warhead.

A Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile interceptor (PAC3), which has been procured to counter North Korean missile threats is seen at the Japanese Defense Ministry in central Tokyo. Photo: EPA

Jeffrey Lewis, from Middlebury Institute of International Studies, said the test revealed a North Korean missile could hit Los Angeles - but Chicago, New York and Washington were out of range.

US–based missile expert Michael Elleman of the International Institute for Strategic Studies said Friday's test was possibly of a similar missile with a more powerful second stage, but stressed it was a preliminary assessment.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called a National Security Council meeting for 1 a.m. Saturday, his office said, and Abe also said a National Security Council meeting would be convened.

Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said the missile was launched from Mupyong-ni, an arms plant in northern North Korea, and landed about 90 nautical miles (167 km) from Japan's island of Hokkaido.

"We assess that this was an ICBM; this is a launch that had been expected," Davis said.

Davis said the launch did not pose a threat to North America and further analysis was underway.

"Our commitment to the defense of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, remains ironclad. We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation," Davis said.

Back To Top