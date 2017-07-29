News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Non-stop flight to arrive in WA from UK (clone 39625216)
What it's really like on Qantas' 17-hour non-stop Perth to London flight

Trump says Senate should have passed healthcare bill

Reuters
Reuters /

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dismay on Friday that the Senate tried to repeal his predecessor's healthcare program overnight but failed to do so, saying lawmakers had been working on it for seven years but "we're going to get it done."

"They should have approved healthcare last night, but you can't have everything," Trump told law enforcement officers in Brentwood, New York, on Long Island. "Boy, oh boy, they've been working on that one for seven years, can you believe that? The swamp. But we'll get it done. We're going to get it done."

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Back To Top